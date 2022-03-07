By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EDGEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – The assistant head of Sewickley Academy is resigning for allegedly calling police on a group of students and parents trying to take a petition to the school’s leader.

In a letter to parents Sunday, school head Dr. Ashley Birtwell said she accepted Ken Goleski’s resignation, and four other faculty members “will not be completing the remainder of the school year.”

Birtwell said many of the new changes were going to happen at the end of the year, “but recent events have accelerated those plans.”

Police were called to the prestigious private school Thursday when Birtwell said a group of parents and students trying to take a petition to her became “unruly.”

The next day, about 50 people protested a lack of inclusion while classes at the senior school were canceled. Sewickley Academy has parted ways with several administrators and faculty since last summer, and with many of them being people of color, some students feel a support system was taken away.

“There has been significant change this academic year,” Birtwell said. “I want nothing more than to get us all on the right track. And, while I know the loss of faculty and staff may be disappointing and disheartening, I hope that we can come together as we prepare Sewickley Academy for the future and ensure a positive and productive learning environment for all students.”

She also said additional counselors will be available throughout the next week for the senior school.

