NAPLES, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating a pickup truck crash that killed a 22-year-old passenger and hospitalized a driver.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday night in Naples when the truck collided with a tree, police said. Police said two occupants had freed themselves from the vehicle and two others were trapped inside.
Police said the crash killed Ashley Gentile-Wing, 22, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania. The driver, a 21-year-old from Naples, was transported to a hospital for injuries that could be life threatening, they said.
Police said the two other occupants of the truck were a 21-year-old from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and a 24-year-old from Berwick, Maine. They were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, they said.
