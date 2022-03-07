By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Marshals and Pittsburgh police have arrested a man wanted for a deadly shooting last month in the East Hills.
Tyreace Platt, 27, is now in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, conspiracy and firearms violations.
He is the suspect in the Feb. 8 shooting of 30-year-old Jerrell Jeffries at a home on Wilner Drive.
Jeffries was found on the first floor of a home and died at the scene.
