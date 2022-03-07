By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department fined U.S. Steel $1.8 million for emissions from the Clairton Coke Plant.

The health department said the plant had 153 hourly exceedances of hydrogen sulfide between January 2020 and March 1 of this year. Those emissions produced a rotten egg smell and prompted complaints from people living nearby and downwind.

The Liberty Borough air monitoring station recorded all of the emissions. The health department said this fine is the first penalty it has issued against a single source for this type of exceedance.

“We are looking to make sure we have 100 percent compliance and we are trying diligently to make sure we evaluate all sources of pollution in the county and hold everyone accountable who is contributing to those pollutants,” said Shannon Sandberg, the county health department’s chief of enforcement.

The health department said the amount of the fine was determined by the number of violations and the company’s compliance history among other things.