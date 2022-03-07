NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Westmoreland County this weekend.

The deadly flames ripped through the house around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Angel Gray, 49, and several of her dogs were inside the home.

“I can’t say enough about her,” neighbor Peggy Snyder said. “She was such a good mom. Her daughter and her were the best of friends.”

Gray’s grieving husband Robert Gray told KDKA-TV on Sunday that he was not far away when the tragedy happened.

“Today’s my birthday, so I went over to my neighbors. … When I came back over, it was fully engulfed,” he said.

Crews tried but couldn’t keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring three-story building and a vacant duplex attached to the Gray’s home. The fire’s point of origin is somewhere on the first floor in the back of where the Gray’s lived, officials said.

“They were just at my sister’s house,” said Clarissa Thompson, the victim’s sister. “How can something like this happen?”

That is what the state police fire marshal and New Kensington police are trying to determine. A distraught Bob Gray said he’s not sure how this could have happened but told reporters the following on Sunday.

“She smokes a lot,” he said. “She may have fallen asleep. God rest her soul.”

“My best friend, the love of my life, passed away,” he added. “I don’t know how I’m going to live.”

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Angel Gray leaves her husband, a son and a daughter behind.