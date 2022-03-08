PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids at a local elementary school are selling special t-shirts to raise money to help children in Ukraine.
Children at Avonworth Primary Center in the JAM Club designed shirts that say "be the kind kid" and have the Ukrainian flag in a heart.
The supplier and JAM are donating 100 percent of the profits to a charity called Save the Children – Ukraine.
The club's sponsor says the students are extremely concerned about the children in Ukraine and want to do something to help.
The shirts are $12 to $14. They are taking orders through March 13 and delivering them on March 27. You can get them here.