By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden banned Russian oil, natural gas and coal from being imported into the United States but said the decision will cost Americans.

“This is a step that we’re taking to inflict further pain on Putin, but there will be costs as well here in the United States,” Biden said.

Gas prices have increased by 75 cents since the beginning of the war between Ukraine and Russia. Biden said because of the ban, the cost of fuel will continue to get higher.

“We are going to see increased gas prices here in the United States. In Europe, they will see dramatic increases in prices. That’s the cost of standing up for freedom and of standing alongside the Ukrainian people,” Biden said.

Allegheny County residents told KDKA Tuesday that they support Biden’s decision, saying the U.S must stand with and support Ukraine.

“I don’t think anyone wants higher gas prices. But if it comes at the cost of supporting Ukraine, then I’m OK with it,” Allegheny County resident Dan Fuchs said.

“I do believe that limiting anything from Russia, in way of imports, is very good thing. I think economically is where it hurts,” White Oak resident Kathy Lippert said.

The price of gas Tuesday jumped to $4.39 in some places, forcing some to think twice on how to save.

“I’ll have to start watching that I don’t start traveling every minute of the day. And instead of going out twice a day, I’ll limit to once a day,” Brentwood resident Russel Prendergast said.

Others were seen filling up five-gallon gas cans with their fuel perks in hopes of saving a buck before the fuel cost gets even higher.

“We’re saving $2.80 per gallon,” Brentwood resident Steve Kaduck said.

Biden said Tuesday that this crisis is a stark reminder to protect our economy long term and said the U.S. needs to become energy independent.

“Transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles and clean energy, that will help,” Biden said.

Biden said he wants to accelerate and transition to clean energy to achieve greater energy independence.

“If we do what we can, it will mean no one has to worry about the price at the gas pump in the future,” Biden said.