By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of residents at an apartment building in Homestead were left without power overnight.
A power outage at the Homestead High Rise Apartments started around 5:00 p.m. on Monday.
Three of the four buildings didn’t have power all night.
While some residents were able to shelter in place, others who rely on oxygen were moved to a community space.
The Salvation Army and fire department were called in to assist.
It’s unclear when power to the buildings will be restored.
