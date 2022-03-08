By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A large truck crashed into the front steps and retaining wall at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday morning.
Photos from the scene show the truck stopped by the stairs leading to the building’s entrance. The front bumper is over a large concrete planter and stopped against a retaining wall.
The Iron Mountain truck was parked at a nearby building, witnesses said. The driver went into the building and truck began rolling down W. Beau Street.
No injuries were reported.
It remains unknown if there was any damage to the building structure.
