By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penguins forward Teddy Blueger has been activated from injured reserve.READ MORE: Penguins Foundation Hosting Two Girls Hockey Clinics Ahead Of 'Rivalry Rematch' At PPG Paints Arena
Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced Tuesday the team was getting Blueger back after he had jaw surgery in January.READ MORE: Evgeni Malkin Has Goal, 2 Assists As Penguins Beat Lightning 5-1
Blueger fractured his jaw after he was hit against the glass by Jets defenseman Brendan Dillon on Jan. 23.
He’s missed the last 16 games, but in the 40 before that, he recorded eight goals, nine assists and 17 points. He’s eighth on the team in goals and points and leads with five shorthand goals.MORE NEWS: Adidas Unveils New Penguins 'Team Classics' Throwback Jersey
The Penguins face off against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night.