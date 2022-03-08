PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn Hills School District’s superintendent says it won’t play any games against Kiski Area School District for the rest of the year.

The decision comes after allegations of racial comments and gestures from some fans at Kiski toward some Penn Hills Middle School volleyball players.

Penn Hills Superintendent Nancy Hines told KDKA-TV that several boys in the Kiski student section allegedly made racial comments and gestures to Penn Hills volleyball players after a match on March 2.

Seventh-grade volleyball player Nyeila Ferguson did not hear those remarks but described to KDKA what other players told her.

“They just said they were calling us monkeys and making monkey noises,” Ferguson said.

Hines said both districts started their own investigations the next day and notified the WPIAL. Hines said she interviewed seven volleyball players and a parent who reported seeing or hearing offensive behavior.

Hines said she chose not to have the WPIAL investigate the matter, citing that the process has not been a positive one and will likely introduce more trauma.

“Our PH experience with that process has not been a positive one and leads me to believe this option will likely introduce more trauma to this group of young women who were afraid to speak out in the moment and to be the cause for an interruption to the game,” a statement from Hines said. “A WPIAL hearing is a formal process that can be very intimidating, as it generally includes formal testimony, and those who testify could be subject to cross-examination. Beyond that, I am not confident that WPIAL would impose sanctions beyond sensitivity training, even if they ruled in our favor.”

Instead, the superintendent said she advised WPIAL and Kiski officials that Penn Hills will not compete against Kiski for the rest of the school year, host any events against Kiski or travel there.

“She needs to support us somehow, and that is the way she found to be able to support us at the moment,” Penn Hills parent Leslie Mallon said. “But if this is going to ultimately affect other sports’ playoff things, it is not right.”

Kiski Area Superintendent Misty Slavic told KDKA that she is surprised and saddened by the decision to cancel the remaining games, especially since the investigation is ongoing and it has not been confirmed that the reported incident occurred.

“We will continue to review all statements and evidence as they become available and work collaboratively with the Penn Hills administration to resolve this conflict,” a statement said.

WPIAL Executive Director Amy Scheuneman said she is in contact with both schools and is working through the situation.

She said there are possible penalties for Penn Hills refusing to play Kiski, though the WPIAL Board of Directors would have to review the situation before any penalty is levied.