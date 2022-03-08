By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We know there’s a lot of pain at the pump these days. Finding a gallon of regular unleaded gas below $4 is quite the challenge around the Pittsburgh area. We hope we don’t have to say the same about a $5 gallon of gas anytime soon.READ MORE: Massive Fire Breaks Out At House In North Braddock
Daily Gas Price Averages | State-By-State Prices
We want to see what you’re seeing at the pump.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy, Cool Conditions
Click here to show us what you paid per gallon. You can also post your photo on Twitter using the hash tag #PicturesFromThePump.
Thank you, and safe travels!MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Average Gas Price Jumps To Over $4.30 Per Gallon
