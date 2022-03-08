GAS PRICESWith Prices Spiking, Know Where To Go With Our Gas Tracker
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Consumer, Gas Prices, Inflation, Pain At The Pump, photos from the pump, regular unleaded, Rising Gas Prices

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We know there’s a lot of pain at the pump these days. Finding a gallon of regular unleaded gas below $4 is quite the challenge around the Pittsburgh area. We hope we don’t have to say the same about a $5 gallon of gas anytime soon.

READ MORE: Massive Fire Breaks Out At House In North Braddock

Daily Gas Price Averages | State-By-State Prices

We want to see what you’re seeing at the pump.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy, Cool Conditions

Click here to show us what you paid per gallon. You can also post your photo on Twitter using the hash tag #PicturesFromThePump.

Thank you, and safe travels!

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Average Gas Price Jumps To Over $4.30 Per Gallon

RELATED STORIES