PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As more parents try to go back to work, many are still trying to find affordable child care.

Eastminster Child Care in East Liberty was filled with children before the pandemic.

“I went from about 65 children pre-pandemic and 21 staff, now I have 30 children and nine staff,” said Allison Monteleone, the director of Eastminster Child Care Center.

Monteleone said she still gets calls from parents every day.

”Most of them are calling me saying, ‘I just got a job. I need childcare now,’” she said. “It just pains my heart when I have to say, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t have a spot for you. I will put you on my waitlist.’”

Monteleone said it’s because of a staffing shortage, and it’s been difficult to hire good quality teachers.

“We upped our salary to try to attract more qualified teachers,” she said. “I don’t see that even helping.”

She says many parents use a subsidized program such as Allegheny County’s Child Care Works. It helps low-income families afford child care.

Although this program doesn’t have a waitlist, Allegheny County Early Learning Resource Center director Becky Czekaj-Dengler said they also saw a decrease in enrollment for this program after the pandemic.

“Since then in 2021, we have started to rebound in our enrollment numbers,” said Czekaj-Dengler. “Right now, we are still a little lower than pre-pandemic levels, but we are seeing an increase in new applications, which is a positive sign.”

Czekaj-Dengler said in March 2020, 9,231 children were enrolled in the program compared to 7,418 in February 2022, decreasing by about 1,800 children.

According to Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, about 25,000 fewer children enrolled statewide.

“One thing we heard a lot from families and childcare providers is that there is COVID hesitancy,” said Czekaj-Dengler. “Many of our families are reluctant to return to work or put their child in a childcare center.”

Czekaj-Dengler also said some parents don’t meet the requirements, like working at least 20 hours a week. But she said they can still find care, so she encourages parents to apply.

Both directors agree long-term investments from the government would help child care programs fully recover.

For those looking for a career in the child care field, there is a hiring event March 29-31. For more information, click here.