PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be dry with cloudy morning skies and partly cloudy skies after 3:00 p.m.

Highs today will just get back to 32 degrees.

That’s a good thirty degrees colder than yesterday’s high.

The next chance for precipitation arrives on Wednesday morning.

This will be a quick hitting mid-level low that will roll by bringing about a quarter inch of rain to the area during the morning commute.

Right now I am holding off on issuing a First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow.

There won’t be a chance for severe weather and overall it is just your run of the mill rain chance for our area.

The timing though, of the system means there will be an impact for kids at the bus stop along with those traveling in to work.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a weak rumble or two as well as the system slides by.

Rain should begin around 5:00 a.m., continuing through noon.

The afternoon will be windy. Wednesday highs will be in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead, I am issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as model data continues to show accumulating snow being likely.

The weekend is looking wild as we go from a high of 58 degrees on Friday to snow on the ground on Saturday morning by the time most folks wake up.

