By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's assistant fire chief received a rare honor on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Walmart Plans 1.8 Million-Square-Foot Fulfillment Center In Pennsylvania
Brian Kokkila was named a chief fire officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence, which honored him as someone who is truly dedicated to their career.
There are only about 1,600 chief fire officers in the world.