No word on the condition of the victim.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh.

Officials say the shooting happened Tuesday night on the 500 block of Frayne Street in Hazlewood. One person was taken to a local hospital.

A suspect then led police on a chase through the city and into Homestead, where he was detained, Allegheny County dispatch says.

