By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An alleged burglar was arrested after police said they caught him crawling through a broken door.
A Ross Township midnight patrol officer was conducting business checks when he drove past the Sunoco at the intersection of Siebert Road and Babcock Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday and saw someone had broken the door's glass and was going in, police said in a news release.
The officer waited outside the business until the alleged robber exited. Police said he came back out carrying a crowbar and black bag filled with 11 cartons of cigarettes.
Twenty-four-year-old Dominick Toth from Wexford was arrested. Police said he's also suspected in two earlier attempted burglaries in Cranberry Township.
Toth is facing charges of burglary and possessing instruments of crime.