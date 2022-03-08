By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – An alleged shoplifter is accused of seriously injuring a Bethel Park police officer.
Police said when an officer was called on George Palmer for shoplifting at the South Hills Village Mall last Wednesday, Palmer gave a fake name.
When the officer went to arrest Palmer, police said he ran and then started to fight and assault the officer. He was arrested after police said the officer used a taser.
Police said Palmer was found with $200 worth of merchandise on him.
The officer who was allegedly assaulted is still out of work nearly a week later with what police called a "significant injury."
Palmer is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and retail theft.