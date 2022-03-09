PICS FROM THE PUMPShow us how much you're paying
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two food businesses have been shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The health department said Pure Greens 412 on Sara Street was ordered to close on March 4 and Sireal Cereal Bar on Forbes Avenue was ordered to close on March 7.

Both were operating a food business without a valid health permit, the health department said.

Pure Greens 412’s Instagram page says it delivers salads around the Pittsburgh area while the Sireal Cereal Bar’s Google listing says it’s a hookah bar with games.

When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.