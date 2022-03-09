By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County and 911 dispatchers have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike.
The news was announced Wednesday in a press conference. Details of the new agreement were not immediately available.
Contract negotiations between the SEIU representing the dispatchers and the county appeared to be at an impasse when dispatchers voted to authorize a one-day strike on March 12 -— the day of Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick Day Parade. The union was protesting long shifts, forced overtime, low staffing levels and poor pay.
The SEIU contract with the county covers the dispatchers and about 400 other clerical workers in a variety of county departments. The contract had been up since the beginning of the year.
