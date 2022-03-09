By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Non-union nurses in the Allegheny Health Network will see a 7-percent pay bump this year.
The pay increase is part of a $92 million program designed to boost wages.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, bedside registered nurses will receive a minimum hourly wage of $30.
That's a $2 increase from $28.
The plan also includes other salary increases for experience, as well as loan or tuition forgiveness for May 2022 graduates of AHN’s West Penn School of Nursing in exchange for a 3-year commitment to working in the system.