PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County police will no longer look in cars parked at county parks.
The announcement comes after community backlash to the Allegheny County Police Department's planned "community relations effort."
Under the program, officers would have looked at parked cars and issued "report cards" on their likelihood of being broken into. Police said their goal was to remind people not to leave their cars unlocked or valuables inside.
Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam criticized the program, saying it raises concerns about violations of the 4th Amendment.