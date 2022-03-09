By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are trying to piece together a deadly shooting and chase that happened in Hazelwood on Tuesday night.

It started with a group of friends playing video games and ended with one person dead.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified said she knew the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed just steps from her front door.

She told KDKA that the victim, Maurice Cole, and the suspect were both at her house playing video games with her son right before the shooting.

“It just happened so fast. I saw the boy running out the door and I saw the other boy running after him and he just shot him on the steps,” she said.

Crime scene tape still surrounds part of her home on Frayne Street, where police said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night. When officers got to her house, Cole took off.

Cole drove off in a black Jeep and led police on a high-speed chase to the Homestead Grays Bridge, where he got stopped in traffic. Officers helped Cole until the medics arrived. He later died at the hospital.

Neighbors on the quiet street are still trying to process what happened.

Sarah Williams, who lives a few doors down, said, “My heart always goes out to anybody that is involved in violence and their family. I have a son and somebody’s mom is having to deal with that today and that makes me sad.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police.