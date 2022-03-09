PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We all know the commercial with the clucking rabbit.

It’s a pop culture staple of the spring and Easter season.

Well, the next Cadbury bunny could come from right here in Western Pennsylvania.

Cadbury, which is under the Kraft Heinz Company, has narrowed down its top 10 finalists for this year’s clucking bunny.

Skeeter, the Pacific Parrotlet from Pittsburgh, and Reese, the terrier from Hermitage, are in the running. They were selected from more than 1,000 applicants.

Skeeter is small but mighty, his family said. He describes himself as pretty and chatty.

Reese is a 2-year old Biro breed and models regularly for animal rescue organizations.

You can watch Skeeter’s tryout video here and watch Reese’s tryout here. Then, cast your vote or vote for both if you’d like.

Votes will be tabulated through March 22. You can vote once per day.

Cadbury will donate $5,000 to the ASPCA, and make an additional donation of $5,000 for every 5,000 votes cast up to $20,000.

