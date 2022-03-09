PICS FROM THE PUMPShow us how much you're paying
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Villanueva first signed with the Steelers in 2014.
Filed Under:Alejandro Villanueva, Baltimore Ravens, Football, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, Retirement

By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman has decided to hang up his cleats.

READ MORE: 911 Dispatchers And Allegheny County Reach Tentative Agreement To Avoid Strike

Alejandro Villanueva has retired after a seven-year career in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. He spent the final year of his career with the Ravens, starting all 17 games after inking a free-agent deal with the team.

READ MORE: Around The Table: Russia-Ukraine War

The offensive tackle spent the first six years of his career in black and gold. He appeared in 96 games, starting 90 of them. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018.

After his collegiate career at Army, Villanueva served as a lieutenant and was deployed to Afghanistan three times. He was awarded a Bronze Star.

MORE NEWS: Plane Goes Off Runway After Landing At Allegheny County Airport

Villanueva first signed with the Steelers in 2014 after being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles.