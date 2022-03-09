By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman has decided to hang up his cleats.

After starting every game for the Ravens in 2021, OT Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire after a seven-year NFL career.https://t.co/Pq2txd0aev
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 9, 2022
Alejandro Villanueva has retired after a seven-year career in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. He spent the final year of his career with the Ravens, starting all 17 games after inking a free-agent deal with the team.
The offensive tackle spent the first six years of his career in black and gold. He appeared in 96 games, starting 90 of them. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018.
After his collegiate career at Army, Villanueva served as a lieutenant and was deployed to Afghanistan three times. He was awarded a Bronze Star.
Villanueva first signed with the Steelers in 2014 after being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles.