INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – As snow continues to fall, PennDOT has announced a speed and vehicle restriction for Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
The speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour and commercial vehicles are restricted in the right lane of I-80 East and I-80 West from Exit 45 St. Petersburg/Emlenton to Exit 161: US 220 South/PA 26.
More information on traffic restrictions as well as road conditions can be found on 511PA at this link.
