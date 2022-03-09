By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Carrick man accused of assaulting someone with a brick and failing to appear for his trial has been arrested.READ MORE: Man Facing Charges In North Side Assault, Accused Of Hitting Victim With Brick
The sheriff’s office said Lasalle Bradford is facing additional charges because when he was apprehended on a bench warrant Tuesday, he had multiple credit cards belonging to other people and an ATF agent’s badge on him.
He was arrested in October of 2019 as a suspect in the beating of a man struck with a brick in the Allegheny Center area of Pittsburgh, the sheriff’s office said.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After North Side Assault
Bradford was released on bail, but the sheriff’s office said he never showed up to his trial scheduled for Sept. 8, 2020.
Deputies learned Bradford was spotted on Pittsburgh’s North Side around 5:30 Tuesday. Deputies arrived, found Bradford on Federal Street and arrested him.
He was lodged in the Allegheny County Jail on the outstanding criminal bench warrant and has pending charges for the credit cards and AFT badge allegedly found when he was arrested.