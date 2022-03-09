PICS FROM THE PUMPShow us how much you're paying
By Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A SWAT standoff in Mt. Washington ended without incident.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT responded to Curtis Street for reports of a barricaded man making threats Wednesday evening.

Public Safety asked people to avoid the area. Nearby streets including Boggs Avenue and Jasper Street were closed.

Negotiators on scene tried to contact the man, Public Safety said. He surrendered around 7:30 p.m.

The man was taken into custody without incident, Public Safety said, and the two children inside are safe and were evaluated by paramedics.