By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A SWAT standoff in Mt. Washington ended without incident.READ MORE: Wanted Westmoreland County Man Arrested After Failed Rooftop Escape
Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT responded to Curtis Street for reports of a barricaded man making threats Wednesday evening.
READ MORE: Pointing To Rising Gas Prices, Thousands Sign Petition To Stop I-79 Bridge Toll Plan
ALERT: SWAT has been requested to the 600 block of Curtis Street for reports of a barricaded male making threats.
Please avoid the area at this time.
Updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/p809psIlVH
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 9, 2022
Public Safety asked people to avoid the area. Nearby streets including Boggs Avenue and Jasper Street were closed.
Negotiators on scene tried to contact the man, Public Safety said. He surrendered around 7:30 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Crews Remove 11,000 Love Locks From Roberto Clemente Bridge
SWAT situation happening in Mount Washington. Police say SWAT was requested for reports of a barricaded male making threats. They ask the public to avoid the area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/om4UnCEdY3
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) March 9, 2022
The man was taken into custody without incident, Public Safety said, and the two children inside are safe and were evaluated by paramedics.