By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As gas prices continue to skyrocket across the country, most are trying to find ways to save.

Others are beginning to steal.

A New Castle woman told KDKA-TV that someone siphoned gas from her gas tank over the weekend. Cassandra Pagano said her husband filled up her tank on Friday night ahead of their drive south.

“When I started the car, it was no longer a full tank. It was three-quarters of a tank,” Pagano said.

Pagano said she had the car parked in the garage but left the garage door open. Pagano said whoever did it didn’t even try to hide what they did.

“The gas gauge was completely open, and I had to even close the knob and everything,” Pagano said.

A local mechanic at Troubleshooters in North Hills told KDKA that Pagano likely won’t be the only target as fuel prices continue to rise.

“You’re pretty vulnerable with people stealing, siphoning fuel,” said Tim Dietz, owner of Troubleshooters.

Dietz said someone trying to steal gas can do it within a matter of minutes. He said while most vehicles have anti-siphon check valves and newer cars have capless fuel necks, thieves are getting creative.

“If your car sitting out and it’s in a dark area and somebody can crawl underneath it and poke a hole in it, drain it, they’re gonna do it,” Dietz said.

Dietz said the best way to protect yourself is by parking your vehicle in a well-lit area. If it’s an older vehicle, try to find and buy a locked gas cap.

Dietz added that if your tank has been tampered with, the first signs would be the smell of gasoline and a puddle under your vehicle.

Experts say if you have security cameras outside of your home, you can angle them toward your car.