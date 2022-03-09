PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The death of Christi Spicuzza has raised a lot of questions about ridesharing and safety.

This morning, we’re talking to a rideshare driver as well as a safety expert about what both drivers and riders need to know.

So, where to start? How about how to stay safe when ordering rideshare. It begins with how to sign up for the service. Understanding that ridesharing drivers are trying to stay safe, as well, when you list your name on your app, use your full name, not an initial.

“For somebody who only has a letter to their name I’m leaving or not even getting a trip,” said Michelle Landsittel, a driver.

Which could leave you waiting longer.

“So you ask, you know, who’s the fare for so they should have your name,” Tom Patire, a personal safety expert said about what to do once your ride arrives.

Patire said some customers will take a picture of the license plate and once in the car, call a friend or a relative.

“Get on the phone and say, ‘look, I’m in the so and so car I’m going to so and so area so and so time,’ you know so you describe the car and you’re talking on the phone in the car,” he said.

In that case, the driver hears you, and Patire said to even ask for the driver’s name.

“It’s creating a personal protective umbrella as we say, you’re letting them know that you’re alerting somebody to where you’re going,” Patire explained.

All of that is designed to make you feel safer, but does that say to the driver that you don’t trust them?

It might, but the bottom line is staying safe.

So, we’ve talked about how riders can stay safe, but what about drivers?

The death of Christi Spicuzza, rightfully, has drivers being a little more cautious.

While many of them love what they do, the need to feel safe is rising above the paycheck. For those being the wheel trying to make ends meet for their family, parking the car might not be an option but there are things that can be done to increase safety.

Even though rideshare companies have a file on their drivers, Patire says there are no checks and balances so personal safety is up to the driver.

“If I have somebody and their names ‘Kim’ or ‘Joanne’ and a gentleman comes up to my car, I’m leaving, I’m canceling the trip,” Landsittel said.

Patire said that’s the right thing to do and he says if the customer raises the hair on the back of your neck…drive on.

“You’re going to trust your gut,” Landsittel said.

What if a fare does get into your car and is threatening?

“Don’t get into a contest and try to talk them down, listen to what they say, give them what they want,” Patire said. “You have a vehicle that you’re commanding you know if you have to crash that vehicle in safety of life, you can steer that vehicle anywhere you want to protect yourself.”

Landsittel agrees.

“I feel I’m in danger when they get in the car, I’m going to speed up and we’re gonna hit something because I’m not going down alone,” she said.

Patire said that with nicer weather on the way, that means more and more carjackings.

He said never argue with a carjacker, they want the car not you, drop the keys, and run but not if there’s a child involved.

“Plea for, ‘I have a three-year-old in the back he is sickly’ he’s this he’s that bring attention to them,” he said.

Often that will scare off a carjacker because kidnapping is a federal offense.

So where to be on the alert? Patire said traffic lights or stop signs are where a lot of them happen and to make sure your doors are locked.

He also recommended that while in parking lots, stay off your phone walking to your car, especially at night, and always be aware of your surroundings.