BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The rising gas prices are adding fuel to the fire surrounding a controversial PennDOT plan.

Thousands of people who oppose putting tolls on I-79 near Bridgeville say they’re already paying enough for gas and don’t need tolls on top of it.

Despite two votes in the legislature to derail it, a suit to stop it and now this petition, PennDOT says it’s moving ahead with the plan to toll nine highways. But organizers say the fight is just beginning.

The petition on change.org is gaining steam with more than 8,000 signatures already. It’s expected to top the 10,000 by the weekend.

Organizer Peter Linko says there’s widespread opposition to the plan from the 90,000 people who use the interstate every day and the rising gas prices have stiffened their opposition.

While PennDOT says it needs the money to widen the interstate and replace this overpass, there is also bipartisan opposition to the plan in the state legislature and the towns of Bridgeville, South Fayette and Collier have filed suit.

Linko hopes the sheer number of citizens opposing the plan will change PennDOT’s mind.

The drivers and truckers KDKA spoke with say with gas prices going through the roof, now is not the time to be talking about the added financial burden of adding tolls booths to 79.

“Price of fuel is supposed to go up 45 cents on top of the tolls I have to pay when I go through Pennsylvania. It’s killing us. It’s cut my pay in half,” said trucker Walter Hughes.

“Cost enough for gas right now, you sure don’t need an extra fee,” said Jan Moore from McMechen, West Virginia.

“I think of the individuals who are struggling to put gas in their tanks, the 90,000 people who are going up and down this stretch of road. They can’t afford another tax. They’re already taxed to death,” said Linko.

PennDOT last week reaffirmed its intention to move forward.