PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tortilla chips from Walmart are being recalled because the FDA says there may be metal pieces inside certain bags of tortilla chips.
The recall includes restaurant style white corn tortilla chips from Walmart's Great Value brand. The FDA says they were distributed in Illinois, Missouri, New York, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
If you have any at home, look for a best-by date of May 23. If that's the date on them, return those chips for a refund.
