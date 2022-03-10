By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Brashear High School student is headed to trial for an attack that sent another student to the hospital.
Quincey Garland, 18, was held for court on felony aggravated assault charges during a hearing Thursday morning.
BREAKING: Former Brashear student Quincy Garland held for court on felony Aggavated Assault charges, accused of pile-driving another student in January. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/M3tZnCdYbk
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 10, 2022
Garland is charged in connection with the disturbing fight that was captured on video inside the high school in January.
Video shows Garland slamming the victim to the ground head first, apparently knocking him unconscious, then kicking him in the head five times, the criminal complaint said. School employees told police it was the fourth incident between the two this school year.
The victim was taken to the hospital after the alleged attack. His mother told KDKA he had a concussion and had to wear a back brace.
Pittsburgh Public Schools police handled the investigation, a spokesperson said.MORE NEWS: Another Video Surfaces Showing Suspect Beating Brashear Schoolmate A Month Earlier
