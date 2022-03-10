By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
BUTLER (KDKA) – A local school is doing all it can to help those suffering in Ukraine.
Butler Catholic School has raised more than $7,000 for Ukraine relief.
Students participated in a “dress down” day on Tuesday in exchange for making a donation and many of the students who participated in the dress down day wore Ukrainian colors.
Second and third graders also worked on a huge Ukrainian flag and sunflower display for the school.
The money raised was donated to “Sunflower of Peace” a Massachusetts nonprofit raising money for Ukraine.