By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New details are emerging in a police standoff that took place on Mount Washington on Wednesday.
A woman called police saying Damion Ekunfeo threatened her and a friend with a gun at a home along Curtis Street.
There were two children inside at the time of the incident.
Once police arrived, Ekunfeo refused to leave or even speak with police.
SWAT was called, ultimately getting him to surrender and the kids were unharmed.
He now faces charges of simple assault.