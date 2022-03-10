By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault in the double shooting during Pittsburgh's 2019 July Fourth celebration that left one dead and another injured.
Camerin Caldwell faces sentencing on June 23 for the double shooting that happened in the Cultural District.
READ MORE: Teen Dies Nearly 2 Years After He Was Shot At Fourth Of July Celebration In Pittsburgh
According to the criminal complaint, then-18-year-old Caldwell and a group of his friends were in an argument with another group of guys over slanderous rap videos. Police said when both groups ran into each other after the fireworks, their argument turned physical.
Digital footage of the plaza shows Caldwell raising his arm and firing several shots into the crowd. Two victims are seen falling to the ground in the video and Caldwell takes off with a gun in his hand.
Then-16-year-old Keyari Wynn was shot in the head and another teen was shot six times. Wynn died two years later, his death ruled a homicide.
Caldwell also pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license and person not to possess a firearm.