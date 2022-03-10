PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With gas prices at record highs across the United States, governors, and state lawmakers are calling for a suspension of gas taxes.

It would be a “gas tax holiday” to counter the rise in prices at the pump.

Pennsylvania’s gas tax, in comparison to the rest of the country, has the highest out of all 50 states, according to reports from CBS News.

Our gas tax is 40 cents more per gallon than the national average.

Lawmakers, including Senate pro tempore Jake Corman, a Republican, are trying to push legislation that would reduce the gas tax by one-third for the rest of the year.

If a gas tax does get suspended, on any level – federal or state – money that goes toward road and bridge repair would be significantly impacted.

Opposers to the legislation believe that reducing the gas tax wouldn’t save enough money to make a difference at the pump.

The lost revenue to the state would be offset by directing money from other bank accounts to ensure the right projects stay funded.