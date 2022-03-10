By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery that took place in Squirrel Hill last week.
Police arrested 55-year-old Alan Todd Sloan for robbing the Giant Eagle on Murray Avenue on February 28.
A witness told police at the time of the incident that Sloan walked into the grocery store and demanded cash from the register several times while stating he had a weapon but never displayed one.
An investigation revealed Sloan to be the suspect.
He was taken into custody and is facing charges of robbery, theft, and prohibited acts.
He is being housed in the Allegheny County Jail.