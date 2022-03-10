By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman will receive probation after pleading guilty to one felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.READ MORE: Mother, Son Face Dozens Of Animal Abuse Charges After 117 Dogs Were Rescued From Ross Township
Sources tell KDKA Mary Frankovic pled guilty to the felony charge as well as two misdemeanors; cruelty to animals and neglect of sheltered animals.
As a stipulation of her probation, she is not permitted to care for any animals during the next 10 years.
In September 2019, police were called to a home in Ross Township and 117 dogs were removed from the home.
At the time, Animal Friends said it was their largest rescue.