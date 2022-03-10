PICS FROM THE PUMPShow us how much you're paying
By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those in the Steel City who are looking to have a good time while celebrating the St. Patrick’s holiday, it’s your lucky day.

According to a new study by WalletHub, Pittsburgh is the third best city in the country when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The study ranks cities on a number of areas, including:

  • Highest percentage of Irish population
  • Most Irish pubs and restaurants
  • Highest access to bars
  • Most St. Patrick’s Day parties and festivals
  • Beer prices
  • Crime rates
  • Weather forecasts

The only two cities ranked higher than Pittsburgh are Philadelphia and Boston.

For a full list of cities and their rankings and how the list was calculated, click here.