By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those in the Steel City who are looking to have a good time while celebrating the St. Patrick’s holiday, it’s your lucky day.
According to a new study by WalletHub, Pittsburgh is the third best city in the country when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
The study ranks cities on a number of areas, including:
- Highest percentage of Irish population
- Most Irish pubs and restaurants
- Highest access to bars
- Most St. Patrick’s Day parties and festivals
- Beer prices
- Crime rates
- Weather forecasts
The only two cities ranked higher than Pittsburgh are Philadelphia and Boston.
