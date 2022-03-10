By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A grand jury met again Thursday to determine if eight Pittsburgh police officers should face charges in the death of Jim Rogers.

Police tased Rogers in October while trying to arrest him. He later died at the hospital.

A total of eight officers were subpoenaed back in February to appear before a county grand jury. On Thursday morning, five attorneys met their clients at the Dormont Municipal Building. Those present were attorneys Steve Townsend, Pat Thomassey, Frank Walker, Blaine Jones and Casey White.

Townsend, Thomassey, Walker and Jones left about an hour after arriving without making any comment on the investigation or revealing who they’re representing. Grand jury proceedings are very secretive and tight-lipped.

White talked to KDKA on camera and said what happens behind closed doors is very confidential.

“I’d rather not comment specifically why we were here today. We were sworn to secrecy as far as the proceedings that took place today. So at this point, I’m going to abide by the rules prescribed by the judge,” White said.

White did confirm that he’s representing Officer Leroy Schrock but couldn’t specify how Schrock was involved in the incident. White also said that Schrock is back reporting for duty with Pittsburgh police.

Once the grand jury reaches a decision, they will give a recommendation to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

The DA will ultimately make the final decision on whether any charges will be filed against the officers involved.