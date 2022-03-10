By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a large water main break in Lawrenceville.
Water is gushing from Butler Street. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where water was rushing down the hillside like a waterfall.
Details are limited, but crews could be seen driving through high water to get to the break. Other vehicles were blocking off traffic.
Allegheny County tweeted that the roadway was “compromised. It’s closed from the 62nd Street Bridge outbound towards the zoo at Baker Street.
