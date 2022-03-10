PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 3.0” of snow fell officially at the airport yesterday.

What a crazy day. I did a recap yesterday just before noon on what happened so won’t get into that here.

Right Now: An almost perfectly normal day for this time of the year.

Alert: Saturday snow totals of 4-6” should be expected with most snow falling before noon. St Patty’s Day Parades going on Saturday morning will be impacted.

Aware: Sunday lows drop to near 10°. Nice warm-up occurs as we head into the next work week with high temperatures back near 60.

As always in Pennsylvania, the weather hardly gives you a break and our next big system is set to arrive on Saturday as a trough of cold air moves in from the west just behind a warm front that lifts through.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The front will bring high moisture levels that will fuel the potential for big snow totals. In the overnight hours, we had our first winter storm watches issued for places in the Laurels. Other communities will likely either see a winter storm warning issued or perhaps a winter weather advisory.

Generally, the difference is the amount of snow with a storm warning issued when snow totals are expected to top 6”.

Today will be dry with high temperatures near but I think just shy of 50 degrees.

Morning temperatures are slightly below the seasonal average, bottoming out in the mid-20s. Winds will be calm for the day with partly sunny skies. There is some fog around this morning, with fog being the thickest around rivers and low-lying moisture sources.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.