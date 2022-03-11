By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Country music fans, mark your calendars, a superstar is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.
Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is bringing his “Last Call: One More For Road” tour to PPG Paints Arena on October 8, 2022.
Tickets will go on sale on March 18 at 10:00 a.m.
Pittsburgh will be the last stop on the tour, which will see Jackson visit 15 cities, including Pittsburgh, from June until October.
Also, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, an organization that funds research for drug development.
More information on tickets and ticket packages can be found at this link.