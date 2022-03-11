By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reminder from Butler City police about the dangers of texting while driving.
READ MORE: Former Pa. Cop Sentenced To More Than 6 Years In Prison For Trading Official Actions For Sex
The police department said a distracted driver caused a four-vehicle crash on East Jefferson Street. Alan Ryan was distracted by his phone when he hit several parked cars, according to law enforcement.
No one was injured, and Ryan was cited.