No one was injured, and the driver was cited.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reminder from Butler City police about the dangers of texting while driving.

(Photo Credit: Butler City Police Department)

The police department said a distracted driver caused a four-vehicle crash on East Jefferson Street. Alan Ryan was distracted by his phone when he hit several parked cars, according to law enforcement.

No one was injured, and Ryan was cited.