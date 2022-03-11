GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is looking for answers after her two dogs were hit and killed by a driver of a truck.

The woman understands it was an accident. She just doesn’t know why the driver kept going.

The dogs, Kimbra and Honey, were inseparable.

“My dogs were my family. They were my best friends,” Krystina Haberstock said.

The dogs were in Haberstock’s backyard but dug under the home’s fence and took off toward Otterman Street. Haberstock immediately began to try to find them.

“I was yelling Kimba and Honey’s names, and this guy stopped at the stop sign and said, ‘I don’t know if you know, but there were two dogs hit down the road,'” Haberstock said.

The two dogs died from injuries sustained when, according to witnesses, a driver of a black pickup truck hit the dogs.

“He hit them and just kept going,” Haberstock said.

As the animals were in the middle of the busy road, other motorists and nearby residents did what they could to help the dogs and comfort Haberstock.

“I’m so appreciative of those who stopped and gave them love and recognized they were someone’s pet,” she said.

Haberstock said the driver of the truck had to have known they hit something.

“How do you know it wasn’t a child? How do you know it wasn’t a human being? How do you not stop?” Haberstock said.

Greensburg police officers assisted in helping the animals, but the department said with few details, there is little it can do.