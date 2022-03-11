By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority's vaccination mandate for employees is here to stay.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge denied the employee union’s request to defy the mandate.
Beginning on Tuesday, Port Authority workers who already have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 must get their first dose of the vaccine.
The judge wrote that the union failed to show it would suffer irreparable harm or that would negatively impact the public.
Approximately 70% of the Port Authority workforce has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Those who have not been will have until March 15 to get their first dose of the vaccine.