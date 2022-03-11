FIRST ALERTSnow is coming; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Homestead, Local TV, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Homestead.

READ MORE: Volunteer Fire Departments Brace For Impacts Of Rising Gas Prices

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the shooting near the intersection of East 20th Avenue near McClure Street on Friday evening.

READ MORE: State Senator Says Consumers Are Getting Price Gouged At The Pump And Wants To Give Attorney General Power To Investigate

First responders found a juvenile shot in the lower back and leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

MORE NEWS: Driver Hits, Kills 2 Dogs On Busy Road In Westmoreland County

No word on any suspects.