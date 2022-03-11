By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Homestead.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the shooting near the intersection of East 20th Avenue near McClure Street on Friday evening.
First responders found a juvenile shot in the lower back and leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
No word on any suspects.