CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — PepsiCo businesses will build two warehouse and distribution facilities in West Virginia in investments totaling $32.5 million that will employ 185 people, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
PepsiCo Beverages North America will construct a warehouse in Ona, while Frito-Lay North America will build a distribution center in Scott Depot, Justice said Thursday in a news release.READ MORE: Volunteer Fire Departments Brace For Impacts Of Rising Gas Prices
The combined facilities will include 25 new jobs for warehouse, sales and drivers, the statement said.READ MORE: State Senator Says Consumers Are Getting Price Gouged At The Pump And Wants To Give Attorney General Power To Investigate
The Pepsi warehouse is scheduled to open next month. The Frito-Lay facility is scheduled to open this fall and will replace a smaller one in Poca.
PepsiCo currently employs nearly 700 people across West Virginia.MORE NEWS: Driver Hits, Kills 2 Dogs On Busy Road In Westmoreland County
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)