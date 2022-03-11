PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A search is underway for two people accusing of firing shots at sheriff’s deputies in Squirrel Hill.

Pittsburgh Police say two individuals who were riding on an ATV near the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Douglas Street fired shots at Allegheny County Sheriffs.

The incident is said to have occurred just after 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

Sheriffs returned fire at the suspects. No one was injured.

Police say the ATV that was being driven by the suspects was last seen turning onto Loretta Street near the Greenfield and Hazelwood areas of the city.

The suspects are described as wearing all dark clothing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

